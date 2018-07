Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- A condition called plantar fasciitis is a common cause of foot pain and frustration. Jackie Beasley from The Good Feet Store discusses what this condition means and some ways to help.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews