HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is holding a special recruitment to hire event at the new Circuit Court located at 237 N. King Street on Saturday, July 28.

Registration is between 8 – 9 a.m., with the event designed to encourage and recruit motivated individuals interested in working for the Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

The event allows applicants to complete several of the hiring requirements sequentially.

Full details provided are listed below.