Hampton Police seek public’s assistance for man wanted in July 18 robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 18, 2018.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 – 23 years of age, 5’8 – 5’10, last seen wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, black Batman shirt, along with black pants.

Public Safety Communications received a call regarding a robbery that occurred at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM located in the 1st block of Hampton Club Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Newport News woman, was using the ATM when she was approached by the unknown suspect who displayed a firearm and demanded money, the investigation revealed. The suspect then fled towards Executive Drive after receiving some money.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

A photo obtained from video surveillance is below.