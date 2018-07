HAMPTON, Va. – GoPro meets GoPup as the Hampton Police shared a video of its newest K-9 trainee named Louie.

In a tweet posted by police this afternoon, Louie is seen making his way through an obstacle course.

Louie goes up the ramp, through the tunnel and everything in between.

After getting through the course at a swift pace, Louie is rewarded with a little PDA.

Check out the original tweet below.