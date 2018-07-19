Go Fund Me started for retired VBPD officer in need of help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officer Earl spent 28-years serving the Virginia Beach community – and now – the local hero needs help.

After leaving the Virginia Beach Police Department on July 1, 2016, Officer Earl spent two years of retirement enjoying life away from work. Things would change this July though when he was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital and had 95 percent of his large and small intestine removed because of a blood clot, according to the Go Fund Me page.

While Officer Earl made it through the surgery, it will take a month in the hospital for him to recover enough so that he can go home.

With the unfortunate medical issues that Earl is facing, friends and co-workers of his set up the Go Fund Me page to help offset some of the bills that are surely heading his way because of this incident.

“Earl remains steadfast and hopeful. We thank God for allowing him to be with us and are grateful for the immense support from friends and family. We kindly ask for anything you can do to help financially and to share this page,” said the page.

The surgery has drastically changed his life and will require frequent medical treatments and follow up appointments even after he gets released from the hospital, according to the Go Fund Me page.

To view the Go Fund Me page, as well as donate, click here.