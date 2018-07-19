× First Warning Forecast: Wet Weather Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Take advantage of today because we have some changes on the way as early as tomorrow. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with very low humidity. A few clouds will mix in throughout the day with a small 10% chance of a pop up shower.

Friday we will start off really nice with a mostly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Through the day more cloud cover will build in leaving us mostly cloudy and rain chances start to go up overnight to a 20% chance.

Heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will return and with dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday as a front moves in then stalls over the Mid-Atlantic. Heat, humidity, and rain chances will continue into early next week.

Monday, Tuesday our temperatures will reach the upper 80s with rain chances 40-50%. Wednesday we will start to see some relief from the rain with only a 30% chance.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 19th

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

2007 Widespread Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Fluvanna to Gloucester

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

