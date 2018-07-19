× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a stretch of wet weather on the way

It’s been a beautiful day out there. Humidity has been fairly low in the 60s, which is comfortable for mid-July. Expect skies to be partly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall to right around 70 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. It will be another comfortable day with highs in the low and mid 80s. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.Most communities will remain dry though.

Dewpoints will start rising overnight into Saturday, making for more humid conditions. An area of low pressure will move in the for weekend which will bring pretty good chances for rain and storms. Be sure to make some indoor plans for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm to the low and mid 80s. Even warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 80s with storms.

We will continue with this very unsettled weather pattern into next week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Keep that rain gear handy!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of showers late. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

