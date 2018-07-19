EVP Beach Volleyball World Championships return to Hampton August 10

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau and Paradise Ocean Club on Fort Monroe have announced the return of the EVP Beach Volleyball World Championships on Friday, August 10.

The event will begin with Juniors 12U & 14U taking the courts at 11 a.m. Men’s matches will wrap up the event on Saturday, scheduled for 5 p.m.

The EVP Tour is the largest beach volleyball tour in the United States, attracting more than 5,000 athletes to its total of 17 events.

“The EVP World Championships have been a fantastic addition to Hampton’s annual line up of great sporting events,” Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau Sports Hampton Sales & Services Manager Brooks Hierstein said in a press release.

There is no cost for athletes and one guest per each athlete. Cost for spectators is $10 for adults and $5 for children.