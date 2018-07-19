Eastville Police working fatal crash involving tractor-trailer

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – The Eastville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 13 at Willow Oak Road.

A tractor-trailer was stopped at a traffic light at approximately 11:20 a.m. Thursday when a Penske box truck struck it.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital for a non-life threatening lower leg injury. There was reportedly one fatality, whose identity has not been released.

All lanes of Route 13 re-opened close to 6 p.m. after having been shut down since the morning.

The EPD was assisted by Virginia State Police and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in working the accident.