Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 19-year-old Pamplin woman believed to have been abducted

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police have issued an Ashanti Alert for a missing 19-year-old woman Thursday night.

Megan Lorraine Metzger was last seen Tuesday in Pamplin, Virginia. Authorities believe she may have been abducted and in danger.

Metzger is described as a white woman who is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a five-inch scar on her right arm.

State Police say Metzger may need medical attention.

Anyone who has seen Metzger or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.

