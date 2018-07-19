Crime Line tip leads to arrest of Norfolk homicide suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – A Crime Line tip led to the arrest of 39-year-old Mitchell R. Grice, who was wanted in connection with a Nicholson Street homicide that occurred on April 11, 2018.

Norfolk Police Fugitive Detectives along with U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Grice was wanted for second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the fatal shooting of Robert T. Lucas III in the 200 block of Nicholson Street.

Grice was taken into custody without incident.