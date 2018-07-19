× Charges dropped against man accused of murdering father in Isle of Wight County

Isle of Wight County, Va. – Second degree murder charges were dropped against Trabion Tynes. Tynes was released from Western Tidewater Regional Jail where he had been held for months.

Back in September of 2017 authorities announced an arrest in a cold case that happened 13 years ago.

Forty-four-year-old Tynes was accused of killing his father, Johnnie Tynes, Sr.

After his arrest News 3 spoke to people who are related to both the suspect and the victim and each person we spoke to said they were stunned. Trabion’s mother, Gloria Tynes, said authorities have the wrong guy.

“I know he loved his father. They were very, very close and I don’t believe that he did that. They need to stop arresting him over and over again,” said Gloria.

Tynes was originally charged with the murder in 2005, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney later dropped all charges against him. His family said he was accused a second time by authorities and even spent three months in jail at one point, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney dropped the charges a few years ago.

However, officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said this summer they took another look at this case and found more witnesses willing to speak up.

“There were a lot of people in 2004 and 2005 that were really reluctant to talk to investigators, but for some reason now they’re willing to come forward and talk to us,” said Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

But Thursday officials said a key witness had medical issues and was also reluctant to come forward so the charges were noelle prosequi.

The body of Johnnie Tynes, Sr. was found in his trailer on Tyler’s Beach Road in the Rushmere area of the county in June 2004. His death was ultimately ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities describe the killing as brutal.

News 3 spoke to his Trabion Tynes back in 2013 when he denied any wrongdoing.

“That wasn’t just my father, that was my friend. You know, that’s what people forget. That was my friend,” said Trabion.

He told us then he wanted the real killer to be found.

“It doesn’t bring him back. It just closes the case so that we know who did it. But he’s gone, so just got to move on,” he said.

Now his family is in shock.

“It’s just really sad,” said cousin Lennika Charity. “Just a horrible situation.”

His family said back when he was arrested he suffers from serious health problems and is the father of six children.