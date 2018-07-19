3 people and a dog rescued after their boat capsizes

OREGON INLET, N.C. – Three people and their dog were rescued from the Pamlico Sound after their boat capsized.

The US Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a call at approximately 4:00 p.m. for a vessel in distress. The station launched a 24536 to assist, and North Carolina Marine Patrol Officer Jeff Moore launched his shallow-water skiff as well.

Marine Patrol quickly recovered all three of the boat’s occupants, as well as the dog. They were all brought back to the station in good condition.