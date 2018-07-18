× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat and humidity

Clearing skies and not as hot… We will see a mix of clouds this morning with a few leftover showers. More sunshine will blend in this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will shift to the north and northeast today at 5 to 15 mph. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows near 70.

Thursday will be the most refreshing day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds blending in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s but with even lower humidity. Highs will remain in the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will return and with dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the weekend and linger into early next week.

Today: Isolated Showers (20%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 18th

1992 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

