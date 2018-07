NORFOLK, Va. – Following a deployment to the Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) is returning to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport Friday, June 20.

The USS Laboon was one of three Norfolk-based ships that fired Tomahawk missiles into Syria back in April, along with the USS Monterey and the USS John Warner.

More than 300 sailors are currently serving aboard.