× tHRive celebrates 3rd year anniversary in Hampton Roads with 2,000 members

Hampton Roads, Va. – Their mission is to empower young professionals in the Hampton Roads area and now the group tHRive has reached a milestone.

The group is part of the Hampton Roads Chamber and they are about to celebrate their three-year anniversary.

“We had no idea that tHRive was going to grow as large as it is today. It’s really incredible for all of us but also exciting,” said Alisa Crider, the Chairwoman of tHRive.

“I have not only gained professional connections but I’ve gained a ton of just lifelong friends,” said Crider.

It was just an idea over three years ago. A group of about 12 to 15 met with Hampton Roads Chamber CEO Bryan Stephens.

He said he gave them little instruction but encouraged professional development, networking events and community engagement.

“They went to work with their sleeves up, embraced it and they put together programs, systems, and procedures. They developed websites and they branded of themselves,” said Stephens, “I’m extremely proud of this young professional organization.”

“It’s literally been transformed from a piece of paper to a vision that has reached across the seven cities. Every single day somebody in tHRive is making an impact on the region,” said Fred Rose, tHRive Board of Directors.

The group said they have now grown to over 2,000 members in just three years. They target people between the ages of 21 and 39 years old.

“There really is no formal advertising or marketing. It’s the power of people and shared interests and word of mouth,” said Rose.

The group hosts large and small events and usually meet once a month.

Some are social events that include happy hours at new restaurants and breweries but they are also very focused on business and issues impacting the region.

They have an event called Table for Ten where ten members will meet with a community or business leader for an intimate dinner to talk.

The program Local Looks brings members on behind the scene tours of places like the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel, the Aquarium or Light Rail.

They have a program called Impact Talk which has a panel to discuss topic impacting Hampton Roads. One example looked at the sea level rise. The next one focuses on regional collaboration which is something Stephens said is vital to the growth of Hampton Roads.

“They’re getting that education very early and that’s what we need to do to create regional leaders,” said Stephens.

“tHRive’s mission is to provide this platform for young professionals to succeed. We want to connect them with business leaders and elected officials. We want them to stay in Hampton Roads,” said Crider.

Below is information about the Anniversary party happening Thursday evening:

Come celebrate with tHRive tomorrow evening (Thursday, July 19th) at our 3rd Anniversary Event! We have great prizes, entertainment from Music Makes You Happy Entertainment, and as always, the opportunity to connect with other young professionals. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Harbor Club at Waterside District

Address: 333 Waterside Dr, #200

Norfolk, VA 23510

Cost: $15, including one free drink ticket OR

Cost: $20, including one free drink ticket and a $5 donation to The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia, our organization of the year.

A DJ & photo booth will be provided by Music Makes Me Happy. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets for tons of great prize options from local businesses!

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia will have a booth at the event. Please be sure to stop by and meet them!