Teens accused of vehicle tampering in Suffolk apprehended after fleeing from police

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have secured petitions against two teens accused of tampering with vehicles in the 6000 block of Belleharbour Circle early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a citizen contacted them shortly after 1 a.m. after seeing the teens tampering with the vehicles. When police arrived at the scene, they saw someone matching a suspect description they were given leaving the scene in a black Toyota.

Officers activated their emergency equipment after the driver failed to use a turn signal. The vehicle then sped off at Bridge Road and US 664 South; they did not chase after the vehicle.

The officer then saw the vehicle stopped on the interstate ramp and the driver was seen fleeing the vehicle on foot. Additional officers were able to find the subject and discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Chesapeake.

A second suspect was found shortly after.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old from Norfolk and a 15-year-old from Portsmouth. They were released to the custody of a family member.

Authorities secured petitions for Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Operate Motor Vehicle Without a License and Curfew Violation. Additional charges may be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

