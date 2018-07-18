Suffolk family of six displaced in duplex fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded earlier this morning to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of White Marsh Road at 9:19 a.m.

The occupants had evacuated the duplex prior to the arrival of the firefighters. The two adults and four children have been displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke showing from the front entrance of one unit of the single story duplex. The other unit of the duplex was not impacted, according to the City of Suffolk.

While the fire was restricted to the kitchen area, there was moderate damage caused to the rest of the home.