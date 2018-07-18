RadioShack returning to Virginia Beach thanks to HobbyTown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – RadioShack has partnered with HobbyTown to bring RadioShack branded products to 50 HobbyTown locations across the U.S. this week, including its Virginia Beach location.

The RadioShack Express “store-within-store” concept will be introduced at more HobbyTown locations shortly, with plans to infiltrate more than 100 locally owned stores.

The Virginia Beach HobbyTown location is one of four Virginia-area locations to partner up with the iconic electronics company.

RadioShack shut down its last Virginia Beach store back in March 2017. The store was located in the Haygood Shopping Center.