Police searching for peeping Tom accused of taking photos of teen girl in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a family reported a peeping Tom incident Tuesday.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m to Aquamarine Drive.

Aber Gavino told News 3 the suspect broke through the air conditioning installation and took pictures of his 16-year-old daughter in her bedroom.

Surveillance video outside the home shows someone running across the front yard area but it is not easy to see the person running.

Gavino posted pictures on his Facebook page of the AC insulation and side of his home adding that he was going to beef up security after this incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.