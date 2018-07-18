One dead after crash on Princess Anne Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman is dead after her vehicle went airborne and struck the sidewalk in the 4200 block of Princess Anne Road.

Dispatchers were called to the scene at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. The woman’s car was traveling east when it veered to the right and crossed over several lanes of traffic. It then struck the curb and went airborne, landing on a Dominion Power support wire.

The vehicle eventually fell off the wire and struck the concrete sidewalk.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This case remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team.