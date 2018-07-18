North Carolina Wildlife Resources offering drawing for alligator hunting

RALEIGH, NC – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is offering permitted hunting opportunities for alligator population reduction hunts for a limited time in three designated areas of Hyde County.

The county requested targeted hunts to reduce the number of alligators in areas of Swan Quarter, Fairfield and Engelhard. Commission staff approved the county’s plan at their business meeting on July 12.

Applications for the permit hunt opportunities are available for purchase now through Friday, Aug 10. There is an $8 application fee and all applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Purchases can be made online using a Visa or MasterCard, by calling 888-248-6834 or in-person at Commission Headquarters from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A random drawing will award five permits in both the Swan Quarter and Fairfield, with an additional 10 permits awarded in Engelhard. The permits are valid from Sept 1 – Oct 1, 2018.

Allligator hunting licenses cost $250 for North Carolina residents and $500 for non-residents.

For more information visit the Wildlife Resources website.