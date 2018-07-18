Norfolk Restaurant Week: Brick Anchor Brew House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Restaurant Week kicks off this week from July 15 through the 22.

All week we will be taking you behind the scenes to the participating restaurant to check out their food and learn about the deals they have.

Brick Anchor Brew House, located off Granby St. wants you to stop in and try something off their special restaurant week menu.

The special Restaurant week menu includes delicious meal options and even deals on some of their wine.

Two of the dinner options also include champagne.

Restaurant week is the perfect chance to go downtown Norfolk and try a place you have never been.

Participating locations are offering $12-dollar lunch deals and $25/ $35-dollar dinner specials.

You can also many reservations at your restaurants of choice.

There are 27 restaurants participating.