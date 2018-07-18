Missing boaters found floating seven miles from boat on debris off N.C. coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Coast Guard crews rescued two men who were reported missing Tuesday.

Officials said they found a missing shrimp boat with no boaters aboard Wednesday morning around 6:15 a.m.

At 7:30 a.m. Coast Guard crews found the two missing men seven miles from the boat floating on debris.

The men were taken to an Elizabeth City hospital for evaluation, officials said. They were on a fishing trip from Ocracoke headed toward Engelhard.

There is no further information at this time about the incident or possible injuries to the boaters.