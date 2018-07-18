‘Manny’ happy miles: Los Angeles Dodgers deal for Baltimore’s Machado

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bye, bye birdie. Manny Machado’s days are done as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.
Machado, one of the top players in baseball, has been traded from the Orioles to the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. Baltimore will ship the 26 year-old, four-time All-Star to L.A. in exchange for five prospects.
Since April 30th, every start but one (June 30th) made by Virginia Beach native (Cox High School/UVA) Chris Taylor has come at shortstop. It’s expected Taylor will return to centerfield with the acquisition of Machado, who is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.
This season, Machado is batting .315 with 115 hits, 24 home runs and 65 runs batted – all top 10 in the American League.