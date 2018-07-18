Man dies in Chesapeake bar shooting after altercation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Chesapeake Police responded to Kelly’s Tavern in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway for an adult male who had been shot.

Officers said they were told the victim and the suspect had an altercation and the suspect shot the victim.

The victim died on scene and the suspect is currently in custody, police said.

This case is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There's still a lot of police here at Kelly's Tavern in Chesapeake. A man was shot and killed here early this morning. https://t.co/GBxAIKjiFs via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/sZkmpEOz3Q — Brian Hill WTKR (@BrianHillWTKR) July 18, 2018