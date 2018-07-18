Man dies in Chesapeake bar shooting after altercation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Chesapeake Police responded to Kelly’s Tavern in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway for an adult male who had been shot.
Officers said they were told the victim and the suspect had an altercation and the suspect shot the victim.
The victim died on scene and the suspect is currently in custody, police said.
This case is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.
If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.775254 -76.230176