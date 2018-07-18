Man arrested for crashing boat while under the influence in Seaford

YORK CO., Va. – A man has been arrested after crashing a boat he was operating while under the influence in Seaford Wednesday night.

According to Virginia Marine Police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. They said a man was under the influence when he ran his boat into a dock.

A witness told News 3’s Kim Cung he pulled the man out of the boat and waited for police to arrive.

“I got there on the dock; boat was still there, engine running,” said Larry Caraway. “I shut the motors off and the person driving the boat was in the water under the boat.”

Two boats tipped on their side and one ran up onto the dock after the crash, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The man has been arrested for boating under the influence and is currently in a local jail.

