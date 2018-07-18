James City County firefighters respond to fire at metal recycling business

JAMES CITY CO, Va. – James City County firefighters responded to a 911 call received shortly after 10 a.m. which reported several vehicles on fire at a metal recycling business in Toano.

According to officials, there was a fire in a stack of salvaged vehicles at the facility located in the 8900 block of Richmond Road.

Firefighters from the James City Bruton Volunteer and James City County Fire Departments arrived to find heavy fire conditions involving several vehicles being processed for recycling.

There were no injuries or damages done to buildings, as the incident was brought under control shortly after 11 a.m.