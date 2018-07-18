In homer-happy affair, American League wins sixth straight MLB All-Star Game

WASHINGTON – Major League Baseball’s first All-Star Game in Washington, DC since 1969 wasn’t just a hit. It was a home run. Ten of them, in fact.

In a game which saw the two teams combine for a record-setting 10 home runs, the American League defeated the National League, 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday at Nationals Park. It’s the AL’s sixth straight win the Midsummer Classic.

The most combined home runs in an All-Star Game prior to Tuesday? Six. The National League and American League each clubbed five on the night.

Houston’s Alex Bregman, whose solo blast broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the 10th inning, was voted Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

Despite winning six straight vs. the NL, the American League only leads the all-time All-Star Game series 44-43-2 vs. the National League.