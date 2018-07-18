Harry Potter-themed bar crawl to return to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your wands and robes!
EpicEventz is bringing back their popular Harry Potter-themed “Expecto Bar Crawl.”
The event will take place on Saturday, September 29 from 3-9 p.m.
Costumes aren’t required, but are encouraged. You must be 21+ to participate.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Admission includes:
- Themed drink specials during bar crawl
- An exclusive beer stein souvenir cup
- A Wizard Sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials (required if you are dressing up to gain bar entry)
- Magic Wizard Wand at check-in, along with other surprise gifts
A list of participating bars has not yet announced. The location for the bar crawl will be announced soon.
General admission starts at $28.45. Online ticket sales will end the day before the event, day-of tickets will be available for $35 cash only. A limited number of tickets are available.
Click here to purchase tickets.