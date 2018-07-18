Harry Potter-themed bar crawl to return to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your wands and robes!

EpicEventz is bringing back their popular Harry Potter-themed “Expecto Bar Crawl.”

The event will take place on Saturday, September 29 from 3-9 p.m.

Costumes aren’t required, but are encouraged. You must be 21+ to participate.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Admission includes:

Themed drink specials during bar crawl

An exclusive beer stein souvenir cup

A Wizard Sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials (required if you are dressing up to gain bar entry)

Magic Wizard Wand at check-in, along with other surprise gifts

A list of participating bars has not yet announced. The location for the bar crawl will be announced soon.

General admission starts at $28.45. Online ticket sales will end the day before the event, day-of tickets will be available for $35 cash only. A limited number of tickets are available.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information.