First Warning Forecast: Thursday is looking like the pick of the week

Much more comfortable today after a cold front moved through. Dewpoints have dropped into the 60s. High pressure will build in through Friday. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Definitely looking like the pick of the week with really no rain chances. Partly cloudy skies to end the work week with highs in the low 80s. Just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Most communities will remain dry.

Low pressure will move in from the south for the weekend. This will bring us a 50/50 shot for showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm a bit too. Highs in the upper 80s.

A disturbance will stall over the area with shower and storm chances Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

