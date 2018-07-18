× First Warning Forecast: Cooler And Drier

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are shaping up to have a much better afternoon with clouds beginning to move out of the area. We will be partly to mostly sunny with only a 10% chance of rain for the rest of the day. Temperatures are much more pleasant only in the low to mid 80s which is 5-10 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. We wont warm up much more for the afternoon.

Thursday will be the most refreshing day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds blending in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s but with even lower humidity. We will be pretty much dry with only a 10% chance of rain. Highs will remain in the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, rain chances will go up to 20% in the evening.

Heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will return and with dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the weekend and linger into early next week. There will be a 50% chance of rain and storms for Saturday and Sunday and a 40%-50% for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for next week.

Today: Isolated Showers (20%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 18th

1992 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

