× Architects to lay out Tidewater Gardens revitalization plan tonight

NORFOLK, Va. – After three straight days of community meetings and drawings, architecture firm Torti Gallas will lay out a first-look revitalization plan for the Tidewater Gardens neighborhood on Wednesday.

Tidewater Gardens is one of three public housing neighborhoods, along with Young Terrace and Calvert Square, in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s area targeted for redevelopment.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says the neighborhoods, home to around 4,000 people, are old, poverty-stricken and prone to flooding. The hope is to demolish and rebuild the community into mixed-income housing.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the city held drop-in sessions where community members could give input and watch Torti Gallas architects draw up the initial revitalization plans, which will be revealed Wednesday at 5:30 p.m inside Basilica of St. Mary church.

NRHA Chair Barbara Hamm Lee says Tidewater Gardens is the neighborhood in most need of revitalization.

The NRHA master plan for the neighborhoods must be turned into the federal government by September 17 in order to be eligible for a $30 million grant the city says could get the St. Paul’s project going.