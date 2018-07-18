90’s babies rejoice, Rugrats is returning to TV and movie theaters

Nickelodeon’s favorite animated babies are coming back to television and the big screen!

CBS News reports Tommy, Chuckie and the rest of the gang have a new deal, adding Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced 26 TV episodes.

Fans are sure to enjoy the remake as the creators of the series are set to return as executive producers.

There is no word yet on if the original voice actors will be returning to their roles, CBS reported.

Nickelodeon said casting and an official air date will be released in the coming months.

One date that has been released is November 2020 and that’s for a live-action movie featuring computer generated characters, according to CBS.