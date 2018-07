NORFOLK, Va. – Authorities are searching for three men who robbed a 7-Eleven located at 1161 West Ocean View Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the suspects walked into the store, displaying guns and demanding money.

The suspects fled before police arrive, with no injuries reported at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.