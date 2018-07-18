2nd annual Cookout for the Troops scheduled for July 21

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The 2nd annual Cookout for the Troops will be held on Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 49 participating Hampton Roads new car dealerships.

This event salutes the military while raising funds for the USO of Hampton Roads. The cookout raised more than $20,000 for the USO of Hampton Roads last year.

Anyone with a military ID, including active, reserve and dependents, gets a free hot dog or hamburger courtesy of participating Hampton Roads Automotive Dealers Association dealerships.

All other participants can receive a hot dog or hamburger with a donation to the USO. People are asked to drive in and donate their change, as well. The USO will be at each participating dealership to collect donations.

Additionally, the USO of Hampton Roads will receive $25 for every test drive during the cookout, donated by the HRADA dealerships.