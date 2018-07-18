24,000 pounds of calzones recalled due to sharp plastic contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a recall on a type of calzone.

24-thousand pounds of calzones have been recalled because someone cut themselves while eating the product.

The recall is for 8 ounce deli trays of “Stefano’s Calzone Pepperoni Five Cheese Stuffed with Pepperoni and a Five Cheese Blend,” with “Lot Code 14318B” on the individual packages and “Use by date 1/18/2019” on the product cases.

Stefano’s is a Smithfield Foods company and the product was shipped to stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered after several consumers contacted Stefano Foods about the problem.

One consumer reported experiencing a small oral laceration during consumption of the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, sharp, clear plastic. The department is concerned that people may have the calzones frozen in their freezers.

FSIS said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers and retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, instead FSIS suggests the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.