Virginia Beach Police Department Releases Lip Sync Teaser Video

The heat is officially on the Virginia Beach Police Department!

With the Norfolk PD’s lip sync version of “Uptown Funk” going viral last week, two other departments were caught in the crossfire, including the Virginia Beach PD.

Norfolk challenged both the Hampton and Virginia Beach police to respond with their own videos as part of the popular lip sync challenge.

The Hampton PD responded with a strong effort this weekend to the tune, “Good Vibrations.” Mark Wahlberg even chimed in, praising the group’s work.

It’s now up to the Virginia Beach PD to match the success of both viral videos.

You can see the lip sync teaser below.