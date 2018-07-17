× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot day but tracking storms… Highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We will see partly cloudy skies for the first half of the day. Showers and storms will build in with a cold front this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning, then skies will clear. Expect cooler and less humid air behind the front. Highs will drop into the mid 80s tomorrow as winds shift to the north and northeast.

Thursday may be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will return to the forecast for this weekend into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 17th

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

