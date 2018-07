Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Did you know you can walk your cat? And there are better ways to leash your dog with new products designed to keep them safe and secure.

Nikki Shepperd and Sarah Parrish from the Virginia Beach SPCA show us some products to improve the experience of walking your dog (or cat).

Also, check out some adorable and adoptable animals looking for a home.

Learn more at vbspca.com.