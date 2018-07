VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The ever popular Harry Potter inspired doughnuts at Sugar Shack Donuts are back!

The company posted on their Virginia Beach location page saying customers can catch a Golden Snitch July 31.

Last year when they released the donuts they were butterbeer flavored doughnuts with golden sprinkles and stars, along with a golden ‘snitch’ on top.

Sugar Shack said preorders are recommended.