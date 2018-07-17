Norfolk Restaurant Week: 219 American Bistro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week starts July 15 and runs through July 22, and offers fixed-price meals at a variety of the city’s eateries for both lunch and dinner.

Participating locations are offering $12-dollar lunch deals and $25/ $35-dollar dinner specials.

219 American Bistro is one place you should add to your Norfolk restaurant week stops.

They welcome casual attire and offer outside seating.

Enjoy options from a first course of shrimp cocktail to a second course of roasted pork chop but be sure to leave room for a chocolate mousse dessert.

There are 27 restaurants participating.

