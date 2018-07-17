Newport News Police investigate armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. a business robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway.

When officers got there two employees said two unknown males committed a robbery.

They reported that two unknown black males with their faces covered entered the store. Both were said to be armed with firearms, police said.

The suspects demanded money and also took cigarettes from the business.

Police said after the robbery the suspects fled the business.

No injuries were reported and police said an investigation is ongoing.