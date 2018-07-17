Navy Region Mid-Atlantic change of command coming on Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – During a ceremony at the Vista Point Conference Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk at 10 a.m. Friday, Rear Adm. Charles W. “Chip” Rock will relieve Rear Adm. John C. “Jack” Scorby, Jr. as commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA).

Scorby, who will retire after nearly 36 years of service, assumed command of the Mid-Atlantic Region on March 10, 2016. He guided 14 installations across a 20-state region and encouraged installation energy conservation. Scorby championed the Fleet and Family Support Program, as well.

Rock served previously as the 90th commandant of Naval District Washington, according to a Navy Region Mid-Atlantic press release.

Vice Admiral Mary M. Jackson, commander of Navy Installations Command, will be the presiding officer and guest speaker at the ceremony.