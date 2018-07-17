MASTERS OF ILLUSION back-to-back episodes, Friday 7/20 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

**ALL NEW** “Fast Hands, Classic Tricks, New Twists”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

MUSICAL MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Tommy Wind, Shoot Ogawa, Joel Meyers, Bill Cook, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillion, Chris Randall and Greg Gleason (#504).  Original airdate 7/20/2018.

Masters of Illusion — “A Self-Inflicted Slice, Creepy Crawlies and Passing Glass” — Image MOI502_0006 — Pictured: Xavier Mortimer — Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“A Self-Inflicted Slice, Creepy Crawlies and Passing Glass”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CREEPY, CRAWLY MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Grandinetti, George Iglesias, Jeki Yoo, The Surrealists, Henok Negash and Eric Jones (#502).  Original airdate 7/6/2018.