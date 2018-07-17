Man knocks on door of home for help after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Early Tuesday morning police responded to a shooting.

Around 5 a.m. Newport News Communications got a call about a shooting victim in the 800 block of 35th Street.

When officers got to the scene they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said it was reported that the victim was walking in the area of 35th Street and Wickham Avenue when he was shot. After being shot, he knocked on a door to a residence in the 800 block of 35th Street for help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time and police said they are investigating.