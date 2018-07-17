Man gets two life sentences for Newport News double murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 24-year-old Surry man was found guilty of two first-degree murder counts and now he has been sentenced.

Tevin Johnson received two life sentences and eight years behind bars, a court official said.

Johnson was found guilty of killing Adrian Holiday and Jeremy Taylor on March 19, 2015.

The 26-year-old and 23-year-old were killed at the Deer Run Apartments around 5 p.m. that day.

When officers arrived, they found one of the victims lying in the middle of the street and the other was lying near a vehicle.

Now Johnson has been sentenced for two First Degree Murder charges and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony charges.