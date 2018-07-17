Hampton History Museum offering free Hampton Carousel rides on National Carousel Day July 25

HAMPTON, Va. – In honor of National Carousel Day, the Hampton History Museum is offering free rides on the Hampton Carousel from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25.

Built in 1920, the city’s downtown waterfront carousel is completely restored to its original beauty. It is one of only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds still existing in the United States, according to the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau.

The carousel was put in storage after the mid-1980’s closure of the Buckroe Beach Amusement Park, eventually moving to its current location in Carousel Park in 1991.

The Hampton Carousel is located at 602 Settlers Landing Road.