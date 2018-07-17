Hall of Famer Tony La Russa on pets for vets and the Animal Rescue Foundation on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Recent studies are finding that veterans with service dogs report lower levels of depression and anxiety among other benefits. Four paws, a wagging tail, specialized training, and a lot of heart is the recipe for transforming a rescue dog needing a home into a service dog helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Baseball Hall of fame Manager and founder, Tony La Russa joins Danny Kimbrell, a veteran and service dog trainer to discuss the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).