Grab your pup & dive in at local nonprofit’s ‘Dogs Gone Swimming’ event

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you and your pup ready for a day of fun in the sun?

Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center will host Dogs Gone Swimming on Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Gym.

The event will bring together more than 1,000 humans and 350 dogs for “an afternoon of aquatic antics and canine capers.” Those interested can buy an all-day pass, reserve a one-hour swim session for their dog or enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks and activities.

Dogs Gone Swimming will benefit Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center, a nonprofit organization founded to support the work of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center Gym is located at 7300 Newport Avenue.